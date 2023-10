HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead following a wreck on I-565 near Research Park Tuesday morning.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster, one person died after the crash and another is injured.

All westbound lanes of I-565 from Sparkman Drive to Research Boulevard were closed. However, they reopened around 12:20 p.m.

News 19 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.