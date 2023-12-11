HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), a shooting took place around 2 A.M., on Fairview Farm Way. One person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

HPD said the department believes this is an isolated incident and that investigators are working to speak with a person of interest.

The department is continuing to investigate the shooting and News 19 will provide updates as they become available.