MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a man was killed in the wreck. Emergency crews took a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Webster said they were called to the crash in the Gurley area just before noon on September 6.

News 19 has reached out to officials for more information.