MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.

HEMSI officials said one person died in the crash. Emergency crews assessed the others involved at the scene but no one else appeared to be seriously injured.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating the crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

News 19 is working to gather more information.