HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning, according to officials.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that they responded to an accident on Bob Wade Lane a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the wreck occurred in the area of Bob Wade Lane and Material Lane.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene. HPD identified the woman 36-year-old Jerica Toler.

The department said no more information is available at this time.