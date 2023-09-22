MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person is dead after their vehicle caught fire and hit a ditch in a crash near Harvest.

ALEA said Troopers responded to the crash at around 11:09 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 on Highway 53 near Harvest Road, one mile north of Harvest in Madison County.

An ‘unidentified person’ was killed when the vehicle they were driving was hit by another vehicle, ALEA says. The vehicle reportedly caught fire, left the road and hit a ditch after the initial impact.

The agency said the person was pronounced dead at the scene, and their identity is unknown and pending notification from Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

ALEA said the other driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers continue investigating.