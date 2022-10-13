MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a vehicle accident at mile marker 18 on highway 157 southbound in the Battleground area Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle had gone off the and down a hillside and someone was trapped in the vehicle. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist.

The scene of the wreck was clear as of 6:22 a.m.