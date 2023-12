HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Don Webster, a spokesperson for HEMSI, says one person is dead after a car was found submerged in a pond in Hazel Green on Thursday morning.

HEMSI, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the dive team responded to the scene off Highway 431 north of Charity Lane.

One person was found dead in the car by authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the investigation.