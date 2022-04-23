HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 7th annual Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is underway at the VBS South Center.

The expo presents more than 150 vendors, artists and authors. Visitors have a chance to meet comic book legends, attend panels and shop.

Event creator Jeremy Long said the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is Alabama’s largest celebration of all things geek.

“It’s a great way for people to get out and escape reality for a weekend, find some cool items that you can’t get at the mall, and meet some people who you never thought you could meet,” Long told News 19.

A portion of ticket sales and the proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to Kids to Love, a local organization that works to find forever families for foster kids. The expo has also partnered with LifeSouth to host a blood drive.

Day passes can be purchased for $25. You can find ticket info here! The expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.