MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One death has been confirmed after a vehicle was found in the Blackwell Swamp near the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster.

Webster told News 19 that HEMSI received the call regarding a vehicle driving into the swamp at 10:22 a.m. Saturday. The Blackwell Swamp is off Jolley B Road, near the western Madison County line south of I-565.

A vehicle was found in the water and there is one confirmed fatality, Webster said.

Authorities are working to pull the vehicle from the water and an investigation is ongoing.