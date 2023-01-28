HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

HPD said Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr., 25, has been charged following a shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

HPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of Univerity Drive and found a victim identified as Christopher Cattage, 26, dead inside a vehicle.

HPD said Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe a verbal altercation led up to the shooting between the two men who were acquaintances.

Varner has been booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with murder. He does not currently have a bond. HPD said the case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.