HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All good things must come to an end, and that’s true here at WHNT News 19 as well.

As we said earlier, we will be in a temporary set for around two months as a new set is constructed for us.

However, our old set isn’t going to waste – it will instead be donated!

Saturday night, students from Oakwood University came by to pick up the set, where it will be used for future broadcasters at the school to practice their profession.

We wanted to say goodbye to our old set! Lots of fond memories happened there. New things will be happening soon! pic.twitter.com/IQaXP86i0w — WHNT News 19 (@whnt) August 21, 2020