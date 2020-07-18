Old Grissom High School well on the way to hosting new adventures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Sandra Moon Community Complex in Huntsville is well on its way to becoming a multi-purpose recreation venue.

The complex is located at the old Grissom High School site on Bailey Cove Road. One of the first things completed was Huntsville’s very first pickleball courts!

There are 12 courts that can be used by various ages and competition levels. In the future, it will also serve as a tournament host.

When the complex is complete, it will also feature a performing arts facility managed by Arts Huntsville and the South Huntsville Public Library.