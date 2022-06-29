HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A national display of patriotism – the “Old Glory Relay” – traveling 3,100 miles through 15 states from Washington, D.C. and ending at the World Games in Birmingham, can be seen on Sunday, July 3 as it passes through Huntsville.

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 that supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle.



OGR Day 21

The Old Glory Relay is a 44-day trek where thousands of veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, push and cycle the American Flag from the country’s capitol to Birmingham.

The Huntsville/Redstone Chapter Leader of Team RWB and Captain of the local Old Glory Relay (OGR), Robert Barnett says the relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit and commitment of American veterans in support of their well-being.

This will be the second year the relay passes through the Rocket City.

Barnett says members will start out on the morning of July 3 in Huntsville as participants carry the flag by walking, running or biking their way to Haleyville by Sunday evening.

Below is the full schedule for the 2022 Old Glory Relay:

Flag crosses the state line into Alabama on U.S. 98 and arrives for a rally at Bienville Square in downtown Mobile at 4:30 p.m. June 27: Flag journeys through downtown Mobile beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. before traveling through Africatown, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Robertsdale before arriving in Pensacola, Florida., at approximately 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the relay or Team RWB, you can visit their website here. For details on the World Games in Birmingham, click here.