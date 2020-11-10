Offsite video visitation begins at Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — With the holidays approaching and COVID-19 still preventing people from seeing each other, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office started a new service, allowing inmates within the Madison County Jail to video chat with their loved ones.

The announcement from MCSO came about a week ago that they will be starting virtual visitations, but now that day is finally here.

Back in April, the Sheriff’s Office shut down all visitation to the jail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, Sheriff Kevin Turner says an offsite video visitation service is in place to finally see and speak to those incarcerated.

“We know that the inmates and family members want to see one another,” says Sheriff Turner. “I think it’s good for the inmates to have interaction with their family, as far as some type of visitation.”

Sheriff Turner says the Sheriff’s Office has done their research and they believe this will be a positive addition to the jail.

“We have researched it and looked throughout the state and throughout the country and this is something that other jails to our size have implemented and it’s worked out real good,” he adds.

In addition to the high-speed internet connection, anybody wanting to use the service will need a webcam, microphone, and speaker.

Video calls will cost 31 cents per minute and will be conducted through NCIC.

Anyone interested in using the service will need to create an account on the NCIC website.

Once created, those who want to chat will need to look for a button labeled “Inmate Video Visit,” select “Schedule a Visit,” then follow the instructions. Visits must be scheduled no later than a week in advance.

Sheriff Turner says within a week, 18 people signed up for a video call.

The Sheriff’s Office says inmates will be limited to no more than three visits per week for no more than 20 minutes at a time. Visits can be scheduled for anytime from 8-11 a.m. and noon-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Offsite video visitation is a privilege, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and may be suspended or terminated for inappropriate behavior, safety issues, or misuse of the online system. Visits will be strictly monitored by Sheriff’s Office staff.

Anyone caught trying to conduct a video visit while driving will be permanently blocked from the service.

But Sheriff Turner says he is hopeful and believes the service will shed a little bit of light during this dark time.

“It picks up moral a little bit from them sitting inside a jail for that long and all you’re getting to do is talk to a family member and I think it’s good for them to actually see their husband or wife, their mother or dad,” he said.

Any issues with the service should be directed to NCIC at (800) 943-2189.