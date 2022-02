HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A wreck in Huntsville has one person trapped inside a vehicle and another in critical condition.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster, the crash happened at Wind Trace Circle on Bob Wallace Avenue. Webster confirmed one person was critical condition and another was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

As of 5:27 p.m. on Monday evening, all eastbound lanes of Bob Wallace Avenue were blocked.

This is a developing story.