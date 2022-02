HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a blaze in north Huntsville on Saturday.

Officials confirmed in a tweet there were multiple units on-scene at a structure fire at 2460 Mount Vernon Road. HFR said to avoid the area during this time.

Fire officials told News 19 there were four trucks on-scene, and they arrived with heavy smoke showing. An investigation is underway.