HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said four units responded to a blaze at 4507 Raton Boulevard in northwest Huntsville. The fire was out within ten minutes of units arriving on the scene.

Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire & Rescue told News 19 that Red Cross is assisting with the four displaced people; however, there was no comment on the condition of the home. Everyone is asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.