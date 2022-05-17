HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a house in Huntsville has sustained heavy damage after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed there were multiple units on the scene at 305 Kenneth Blvd NW.

District Fire Chief Matt Hill said the homeowners found the fire in the second story bedroom, and flames were emerging from the room when firefighters arrived. The fire was eventually extinguished.

Hill said six Huntsville fire crews responded with several firefighters having to be checked out due to heat exhaustion.

Officials told News 19 there was heavy damage to the second story of the home, the bedroom, and water damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation.