HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night.

According to a notice from Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), multiple units responded to a structure fire at 6208 Belgrade Drive.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), the blaze was deemed an “accidental house fire” and there were no injuries reported.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area at this time.