HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County drug agents found four pounds of marijuana, almost $9,000 cash, and multiple other drugs and guns while executing a search warrant last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents, along with SWAT and the Street Crimes Unit, executed the warrant on May 13 at a home on Wood Valley Drive in Huntsville.

Officials say the search resulted in the recovery of approximately four pounds of marijuana, 21 ounces of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, ecstasy pills, Adderall, $8,599 in cash, and five firearms.

Deputies say two men, Curtis and Martez Cawthorn, were arrested as a result of the findings.

Both men face the following charges:

Drug trafficking in methamphetamine

Drug trafficking in marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance

Both Curtis and Martez Cawthorn were booked into the Madison County Jail on $107,500 bonds. The sheriff’s office said more arrests related to the situation should be expected.