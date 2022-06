HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say stole from a Huntsville school.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the items were stolen on June 5 at Westminster Christian Academy. The school was also burglarized, according to authorities.





(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the suspect took several items from the school’s church.

If you have any information related to the person pictured above, contact Investigator Childers at 256-533-8856.