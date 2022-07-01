The Huntsville Public Works Department is working to catch up on bulk waste collection. (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Public Works Department is working to catch up on bulk waste collection.

Workers are seeing higher-than-normal volumes of bulk items left at curbsides as residents work on home and garden projects. The department is also operating with fewer collection vehicles because supply chain issues have impacted the city’s ability to receive parts necessary to make repairs.

The department is running with about half of its fleet. There are trucks that are down, so some trucks must roll on multiple routes.

While the department waits to receive the necessary parts to make repairs, crews are hard at work and making every effort to return to their normal scheduled collection days.

Keith Robertson, Huntsville Public Works Department Sanitation Manager, said, “We realize that this is not the typical way we normally pick up the trash, not what the people expect. I just want to reassure everybody that we are out there working – and they’re working hard to get caught back up. Just be patient with us – put your stuff out there and we’ll get to it.”

Robertson says it’s hard to say when they will be caught up on the waste collection. He says all the department can do is wait on parts to arrive.

It’s important to note that the department is behind on bulk waste collection – not trash.