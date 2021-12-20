Officials expecting more travelers on roads, flights this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holidays are finally here, which means more people on the roads and more people at the airport. After a light travel year in 2020, AAA and TSA are expecting a sharp increase in travelers.

Compared to the holiday season in 2020, TSA expects a 184% increase in air travel. They say the busiest days will be December 23 and January 2.

AAA is echoing those expectations, adding an estimated 100 million Americans will travel by car this year, a 28% increase over last year. These numbers, inching closer to pre-pandemic levels, are just eight percent lower than 2019.

To make your trip to the airport a little smoother, Huntsville International Airport recommends having your face mask on, any liquids or electronics already pulled out and easily accessible, and your ID ready when going through security.

“One thing that might happen is folks are traveling with gifts, they’re traveling with food, they’re traveling with children and getting through TSA checkpoints can take a little longer,” said Mary Swanstrom, public relations manager for Huntsville International Airport.

Huntsville International recommends arriving an hour and a half to two hours before your flight time to allow ample time to check-in, get through security, and make it to your gate.