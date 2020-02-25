Officials break ground on new south Huntsville library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction is officially starting for a new $9.5 million library in south Huntsville.

The 30,000-square-foot library is being built in the Sandra Moon Community Complex on Bailey Cove Road.

Designed with young families in mind, the library will feature a puppet theater, gaming center, art exhibit space, coffee shop and makerspace and state-of-the-art technology.

Fund the library has been a collaborative effort between the city of Huntsville, the Madison County Commission, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library and private donations.

The library is expected to open in early 2021.

It will replace the Bailey Cove Library branch in Weatherly Plaza.