HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has released another update on Officer Albert Morin’s condition, including a statement from Morin who said he is “looking forward to getting back.”

Officer Morin was critically injured after he was shot while responding to a shots-fired call at the Governors House Apartments on March 28.

Morin was in serious condition following the shooting and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

As of April 5, HPD said Officer Morin was up and walking and talking about wanting to exercise. On April 8, he was moved out of the surgical intensive care unit (ICU) at Huntsville Hospital

HPD said Officer Morin wanted to share the following thoughts as he continues to recover:

“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.” – Officer Albert Morin

Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles has visited Officer Morin to deliver those get-well cards, along with some of his fellow officers.

HPD said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

Private funds have also been established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both officers’ families.