HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traffic was backed up at the intersection of University Drive and Memorial Parkway Saturday afternoon.

A WHNT News 19 employee saw the wreck happen and said a driver failed to yield to an officer who was driving through the intersection with lights and sirens, hitting the officer’s car.

You might notice some traffic issues on South Memorial Parkway. Crews are on the scene of an officer involved wreck. @whnt pic.twitter.com/tuXBxrH4Af — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) April 18, 2020

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Huntsville Police and HEMSI for additional information.