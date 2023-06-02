A Huntsville Police Officer was injured when he attempted to stop someone who was shoplifting, according to authorities.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville Police Officer was injured when he attempted to stop someone who was shoplifting, according to authorities.

Sydney Martin, spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, said the officer was working an extra-duty job at Sam’s Club on Holmes Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when they tried to stop a shoplifter.

Refusing to stop, a physical altercation broke out between the alleged shoplifter and the officer.

Martin said the officer was treated by Huntsville Fire & Rescue and HEMSI at the scene, though the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown.

The person who attempted to steal is in custody. Martin says that information will be released once they have been booked into the Madison County Jail.