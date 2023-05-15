HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – During National Police Week, the community took time to remember Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed in the line of duty in March.

Members of the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and family members gathered on Monday to honor Officer Crumby as his name was added to the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the department.

The Fallen Officers Memorial, located outside of Huntsville Police headquarters, contains a statue surrounded by a thin blue line. That line is filled with bricks honoring the names of officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Crumby’s name is the 13th to be added to the memorial.

“Any brick added to this blue line will always be one brick too many,” Kelly Clary, President of the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, said.

Officer Crumby died in the line of duty on March 28. His brick reads “Garrett C. Crumby, 2020 to 2023.” Those dates reflect his length of service with HPD.

Monday’s private dedication ceremony was attended by Officer Crumby’s family, fellow officers, Mayor Tommy Battle, and Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles.

“Huntsville cannot fully repay our debt to him, nor to his family,” said Chief Giles.

Before serving in Huntsville, Officer Crumby served the Tuscaloosa Police Department for seven years. Although his time with HPD was short, Deputy Chief Scott Hudson said Officer Crumby made an impact.

“He loved his job, he was motivated. You could be having a bad day and be around him just a few minutes and he’d just lift your spirits up,” said Hudson.

Deputy Chief Hudson says the location of the memorial serves a purpose.

“Each time we come to work or have any business at the police station we drive past that memorial, that’s the first thing we see as a constant reminder of what fellow officers have done for their community and their police department,” Hudson said.

HPD said it plans to honor other fallen officers in a separate ceremony later this week.

Officer Crumby was shot while responding to the same call as Officer Albert Morin. Deputy Chief Hudson told News 19 that Officer Morin is still in recovery, but is eager to get back on the job.