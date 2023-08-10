HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Offbeat Coffee Studio will be closing the doors at both its main and to-go locations, according to a social media post.

The coffee shop’s owners, Anna and Kyle Husband announced the locations would be closing on Facebook, stating it was an extremely tough decision made after much thought. The last day for both locations is August 21.

With the announcement of its closing, this local business joins other Huntsville businesses like Fractal Brewing, Salty Nut Brewery and Toybox Bistro which all announced they will be closing their doors in recent weeks.

Offbeat Coffee Studio opened the doors for its main location on Clinton Avenue in March 2019, with the mission to “serve unique craft coffee with nostalgic flavors,” while having a vinyl records retail store in-house. They had previously done pop-ups at locations like Straight to Ale Brewing, selling both coffee and records.

“We’ve had lots of beautiful moments owning Offbeat Coffee, along with lots of tough moments. We struggled back and forth on this decision because we feel as if Offbeat is our child but ultimately this is the right decision for our family at this time. We have had so much success and joy. We will look back on owning this shop as a happy time in our life. We are sad to no longer be a part of your daily life serving you coffee and seeing your smiling faces,” the Husbands said.

The success of the main location pushed the owners to open a drive-thru location, made from repurposed cargo containers, in the summer of 2020 near gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal.

Kyle Husband told AL.com that food cost inflation was a “big contributing factor” in their decision to close, and combined, Offbeat’s two locations employ a total of eight people.

“Come by and see us before the end of the month, enjoy some good coffee and laughs and send us off with well wishes,” the owners said.

As for what’s next for Anna and Kyle Husband, AL.com reports Anna will continue her work as a tattoo artist for Arcadia Tattoo. Kyle says he’ll be spending more time with their 2-year-old daughter while he figures out his own next move.

“Kyle says he and Anna are interested in hearing offers to take over either location (or both) as a turnkey operation,” AL.com said.

The couple took time in their statement on the closing to thank all the loyal customers employees, friends and family and added they look forward to what the future brings.