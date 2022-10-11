The City of Huntsville is celebrating its 5th annual “Huntsville History Month” with events and themes that highlight the Rocket City.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is celebrating its 5th annual “Huntsville History Month” with events and themes that highlight the Rocket City.

From the U.S. space program to being the beginning of Alabama’s statehood, Huntsville has plenty of history. This year’s format focuses on 4 themed weeks to highlight what the Rocket City is best known for.

October 3-9: Explore: Huntsville’s history that highlights discovery and adventure.

October 10-16: Play: Huntsville history of fun and nostalgia.

October 17-23: Inspire: Huntsville history honoring influential people and groups.

October 24-30: Create: Huntsville history highlighting the city’s creative spirit – art, culture, and architecture.

The month will wrap up with a new historic marker dedication on Adams Street in Twickenham. It’ll honor Alice Boarman Baldridge who was an elected official and practicing attorney before women even had the right to vote.

A full calendar of events happening this month can be found here.

If you participate in any of the City’s history month events, you can post to social media with the hashtag #historyHSV.