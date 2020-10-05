October is Huntsville History Month. Here’s how you can celebrate.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This month, the City of Huntsville celebrates it’s history.

The Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is putting on a bunch of events that you can participate in.

During Huntsville History Month, each week is dedicated to a specific part of the city’s history.

This week, the city celebrates women’s history.

Oct. 12-18 highlights Black history across the city, including Little Richard, the Buffalo Soldiers Memorial, and the new Art and History Center.

Several other historic sites are part of the third week of the month – Oct. 19-25.

Huntsville has adapted several historic buildings and reused them for recreational purposes. Some notable examples include Campus 805, Stovehouse, and Lowe Mill.

The last week of October is dedicated to Huntsville legends.

This is the third year in a row that the city has celebrated Huntsville History Month, but this year many of the events are digital, virtual, and even more are outdoors.