Oakwood University’s renovated Peterson Hall opens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new residential and conference facility is officially open on the Oakwood University campus in Huntsville.

Peterson Hall was originally completed back in 1955, and named after the second African-American President of Oakwood, Elder Frank Loris Peterson.

Through a collaboration between Oakwood and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE), the building has been completely renovated.

Similar its purpose in 1955, the renovated building is designed to give its residents comfort, modern convenience, and proper study environs. The updated facilities will include: 52 private rooms, four suites, meeting rooms, an auditorium, a business center, laundry and vending areas, a Swedish-style sauna, and exercise room. Cheri Wilson, Oakwood University Executive Director of Advancement

“Peterson Hall represents the culmination of a lot of work and a lot of vision,” said Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard. “This facility now is going to be able to house students and to create a conference space where we can actually bring many of our conference attendees onto the campus.”

ASCTE is a public, residential magnet high school serving students throughout the state. By next month, its students will occupy the building for the time being.

Matt Massey, President of ASCTE says about 60 students from outside the Huntsville area will live in Peterson Hall come August 2021.