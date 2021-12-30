Oakwood University to begin spring semester online, COVID-19 test required to return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Oakwood University announced the spring 2022 semester will begin online and COVID-19 tests will be required to return to campus.

Classes are set to begin on January 5 and instead of being back in person, students will be online using Zoom and D2L platforms. They expect to be online for two weeks, until January 17.

Residence halls will open as planned on January 3. Students must contact their residence hall deans to arrange for a move-in date and time. The last day they may move back on campus is January 17.

Check-in times are:

Monday-Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students may fill out leave requests to be approved at the residence hall dean’s discretion between January 3 through January 18 to mitigate spreading the virus and maintain campus health and safety.

Negative COVID-19 tests are required for students in order to return to campus or their residence halls. They are only accepting the following molecular tests: PCR tests, viral RNA tests, and nucleic acid tests.

These tests are required for all students, on-campus and off-campus. On-campus students do need to fill out the COVID-19 Re-Entry form which can be found on Oakwood University’s website.