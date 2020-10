HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- More Alabamians are being thrust into the role of first-time caregivers for older or disabled loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found that as a whole, most first time caregivers are facing heightened levels of anxiety, compounded by the pandemic, about the unexpected responsibilities and added expenses they have had to take on.