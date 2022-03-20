HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local university is showcasing academic excellence on a national scale.

Four students at Oakwood University are competing in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge – the 26th time the Ambassadors have been represented in the competition amongst Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Challenge brings together teams of four students from participating universities and pits them in head-to-head competition with questions about history, science, literature, religion, math, the arts, pop culture, and sports.

Beyond the question round, students are challenged to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide variety of topics, while also developing leadership and collaboration skills – both amongst themselves and students from other HBCUs and Challenge alumni. In addition, Honda provides participating students seminars helping them with career readiness and student empowerment, with topics such as interview tips, best practices for writing a resume, and preparing for post-graduation success.

Oakwood will compete in the playoff round for a chance to secure a berth in the National Championship Tournament on April 10-12. The playoff round will be streamed on YouTube, starting at noon on Mar. 20.

The top prize should Oakwood win the National Championship Tournament – a $75,000 grant for Oakwood from Honda. The University is represented by:

Ricardo Reid, a senior from Oro Valley, Arizona; majoring in Biochemistry

Hannah Makenzie Browning, a sophomore from Powder Springs Georgia; majoring in Film & Television Production

Danielle Celia Honore, a senior from Dix Hills, New York; majoring in Biology

Garyson Yannie Mejia, a senior from Henrico, Virginia; majoring in Applied Mathematics

The team is coached by Dr. Rosland Rennae Elliot, chair of the Oakwood Communication and Fine Arts department.