Oakwood University prepares for upcoming 2021 fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — School systems and colleges are preparing for the upcoming fall semester, following an unimaginable school year due to the pandemic.

Though COVID-19 cases are lower than a year ago, there’s still a threat that the virus can spread. Even so, many schools are going back to full-time, in-person learning including Oakwood University.

Oakwood University President Dr. Leslie Pollard says the campus will be fully open and fully operational for the fall semester.

“What we learned is our students really do want an on-campus experience,” said Dr. Pollard. “They want that. Not only freshmen but also sophomores, because many of them had a hybridized experience across the last year.”

That experience was set in place to keep students and faculty healthy. But now, Dr. Pollard says they’ve learned more about the COVID-19 virus and how to handle the spread. He says being stringent on safety protocols will help protect those on campus.

He went on to say the university has a plan made up of three stages.

“Of course contact tracing, of course quarantining if found to have been exposed,” said Dr. Pollard. “We have remedial help, healthcare-support with our new Community Health Action Clinic and our partnership with Huntsville Hospital. So we’ve got the three stages in places: if one comes in contact, if one is found to be infected, and how we treat those who are.”

Instruction begins for the 21-22 school year at Oakwood in three weeks on Monday, August 9.