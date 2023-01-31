HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened Tuesday at Oakwood University.

According to a news release, the university’s clinic will be located at the Community Health Action Center on Sparkman Drive.

“The effects of COVID-19 on our country and the world are still being felt today,” said Norman J. Jones, executive director of integrated marketing and public relations at Oakwood. “Oakwood University seeks to continue doing its part in helping our community to be protected against further negative outcomes of the virus by opening a vaccine clinic right in our own backyard.”

Jones said the clinic’s goal is to vaccinate 1,600 people living in Huntsville’s 35816 zip code.

The news released stated Huntsville Hospital’s registered nurses will assist in administering the vaccine and logistics management.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, just under 2.5 million Alabamians reported completing a COVID-19 vaccine series. Less than 1 million of those followed up with booster doses.

In Madison County, just over 68 percent of residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 57 percent have completed a vaccine series.

The clinic is expected to remain open until “the state has reached herd immunity.”