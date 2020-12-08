Oakwood University Church, Huntsville Hospital teaming up for community COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With coronavirus numbers in north Alabama surging, testing sites are often busy, and there’s another opportunity for people to go get tested if they need to.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oakwood University Church, located at 5500 Adventist Blvd. will become a COVID-19 testing site for community members.

It’s the second time Oakwood University Church and Huntsville Hospital have collaborated to do this.

Last time, the site only had 250 tests which organizers say went through pretty quickly. While Senior Pastor Carlton Byrd says there will be at least 250 test again, he hopes there will be more.

Testing is free for those without insurance and the co-pay is waived for those with insurance.

Church leaders are encouraging people to get to the church early to be sure they get tested.