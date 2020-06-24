Oakwood University breaking ground for new Community Health Clinic

A hard hat and golden shovel await their use in a groundbreaking ceremony.

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Oakwood University will break ground on its Community Health Clinic (CHAC) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 8:30 am.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the future site of CHAC at Sparkman Drive and Bronco Circle.

Special guests attending include; Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commissioner JesHenry Malone, Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith, Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Chip Cherry and others.

Construction on the new clinic will begin immediately and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year, according to the school.