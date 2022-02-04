HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) began festivities for Black History Month this week, but much of the focus quickly shifted to security.

Hoax bomb threats were called into at least 15 campuses nationwide, including Alabama A&M. Since then, even smaller HBCUs like Oakwood University have been on high alert.

“We were prepared for it. (We’re) always hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” Oakwood University Police Chief Melvin Harris said. The school was not included in the list of colleges targeted, but it does have a history of one bomb threat back in 2015.

“We had to take the appropriate action at that time to make the announcement, to evacuate the building,” Harris said of the incident. “Of course, Huntsville Police Department was on hand. We did the sweep of the building with the bomb dogs. We created a unified command: HPD and Oakwood University, and we dealt with the threat.”

As a result of this week’s threats, Oakwood held its chapel service Thursday with members of law enforcement to educate students about what to do if a threat occurs once again.

Chief Harris also isn’t surprised someone would target historically Black institutions during Black History Month, forcing such a situation.

“We’ve been through things before,” Harris said. “We can’t let these things stop us. We can’t live in fear. We have to pretty much double down and continue to do what we do on our universities such as making sure we continue to educate.”

The other Huntsville-area HBCU, didn’t report a bomb threat either this week. News 19 reached out to the college’s officials for comment but didn’t hear back.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force said it’s so far identified six persons of interest in the hoax threats.