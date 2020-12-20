Oakwood Farms celebrating one year of successful business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sunday afternoon, Oakwood Farms is hosting a special market thanking the community for a year of support.

Oakwood Farms was originally started by Oakwood University in an effort to bring healthy alternatives to an area that officials have classified as a food desert – where families live more than a mile away from a supermarket and do not have easy access to healthy options.

Because of the market, people can get healthy options without breaking the bank.

A portion of the profits from the market, and events like the one Sunday, support current Oakwood students as well.

From noon-4 p.m., the market, located at 5001 Adventist Boulevard in Huntsville, will have produce for sale, along with food, drinks, entertainment, and even raffles.