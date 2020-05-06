Nurse of the Year honor goes to 45 year veteran nurse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital awarded their Nurse of the Year honor to a 45-year veteran, Mary Ella Buchannan.

Mary Ella Buchannan works in Labor and Delivery at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. She’s been with Huntsville Hospital for 21 years, before that she worked at Medical Center Humana for 25 years.

“It has always been a passion of mine. When you’re little and you decide what you want to be, I knew this is what I wanted to be. I knew I always wanted to help deliver babies,” says Buchannan.

This year’s Huntsville Hospital Nurse of the Year celebration looked a little different because people had to follow social distancing guidelines. Her colleagues said they couldn’t let the pandemic stop them from celebrating her achievement.

“Everyone cares so much about her and we are one big family here,” says Nurse Tammy Baer.

Baer has worked with Buchannan for the 21 years she’s been with Huntsville Hospital. When she found out Buchannan was being awarded as Nurse of the Year she organized the parking lot get together complete with social distancing, masks, signs, and balloons to surprise her friend.

“Every patient is touched when she comes into the room,” says Baer. “New nurses, they’re like a sponge for her. She just loves teaching and trainingm,” she continued.

Buchannan says the surprise left her speechless.

“I can’t believe this many people turned out. These are all the people I’ve been with all these years and they’ve shown me so much love. I can say that. They’ve have shown me alot of love,” says Buchannan.

Buchannan’s picture will now be prominently displayed in Huntsville Hospital Main.