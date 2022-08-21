HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fans of Bundt cakes are invited to celebrate one chain’s 25th anniversary.

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will give the first 250 guests at each bakery a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cake. Huntsville’s location at 2710 Carl T Jones Drive will be participating.

In addition, Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card to Nothing Bundt Cakes.

To enter the contest, which will be open from Sept. 1-25, fans need to submit a photo of their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. Photos can be submitted on the Nothing Bundt Cakes website. Winners will be announced in October.