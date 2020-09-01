Northrop Grumman donates to U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Northrop Grumman is supporting the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Save Space Camp initiative, donating money to help the campaign move forward to sustain center operations and repair the financial damage brought on because of the pandemic.
The center was able to raise enough money to keep the museum open from October through April, and ensure the planned re-opening of Space Camp next spring.
This and future donations will be used to repay money the rocket center had to borrow to pay staff and expenses during the crisis.