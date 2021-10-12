Northrop Grumman adds new facility, 500 jobs in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park

Cummings Research Park is the second-largest research park in the U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the major defense contractors opened another facility in Huntsville Tuesday.

Northrop Grumman is adding 500 jobs in Cummings Research Park East, the oldest portion of CRP and an area identified for redevelopment and reinvestment in a 2016 master plan.

“In the short five years since the master plan, redevelopment and reinvestment like Northrop Grumman’s into the 110 Wynn Drive facility, as well as the new permanent campus of the Alabama School for Cyber Engineering and Technology, the MidCity amphitheater and more projects in the planning stages are reshaping CRP East into a more vibrant and active part of Cummings Research Park.” Cummings Research Park Executive Director Erin Koshut

Northrop Grumman’s new facility at 110 Wynn Drive East will be supporting the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program, which is working to modernize the nation’s land-based nuclear missiles.

Northrop Grumman is handling the bulk of the GBSD program as the prime contractor, and the contract calls for the next generation missiles to be ready by 2029.

Northrop Grumman’s 500 jobs in CRP East add to the more than 2,000 employees already working across Alabama. According to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the company is among the top 10 employers in Madison County.

