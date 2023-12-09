HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s been 2 years since Huntsville city leaders approved one of the largest road projects in Rocket City history.

Known as the Northern Bypass, the project is part of a multi-layered roadway initiative that’ll eventually include an eastern and southern bypass. The western portion has already been completed.

If you’ve traveled throughout Huntsville, then you’re no stranger to the heightened traffic flow that is being experienced. Huntsville city council members recently voted in favor of bringing in an engineering company to help accelerate the project.

“This is one of the first steps that will be taken towards the initial completion of the Northern Bypass,” said Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling.

As Huntsville continues to experience exponential growth, city leaders are hoping this roadway initiative will create an easier commute.

“Crawling traffic where people have to cut through downtown to get to point A to point B, these are things that we like to eliminate,” Kling told News 19. “If Huntsville is going to continue to prosper, we’ve got to do something about our traffic flow.”

The Northern Bypass is a multi-million dollar project, which will create a circular like roadway concept in the center of the city. Huntsville has committed just over $2 million of the $40 million cost of the project, with federal funds covering the remaining cost.

It will connect multiple roadways together, including North Memorial Parkway to Winchester Road, U.S. 72 East, U.S. 431 South, Cecil Ashburn Drive, and South Memorial Parkway.

“This ring road takes a lot of traffic congestion, a lot of this stop and go traffic that we have congestion, it’ll help reduce it and eliminate it,” Kling said.

The western portion of the bypass that has already been completed is part of Rideout Road and the Rideout Road Extension, which has enabled drivers traveling on Research Park Boulevard headed south to access I-565.

City leaders say the project is pivotal as it pertains to Huntsville’s transportation infrastructure that will help provide safer and quicker travel.

“People are moving to Huntsville, who likes fighting traffic? We don’t want to be like Birmingham, we don’t want to be like Atlanta,” Kling said. “I’d like to see us do everything we can to make this whole ring road concept move as quickly as possible”.

City councilman Bill Kling says land acquisitions and engineering are both part of the process.

Once that’s done, the city will have a better idea of when the project will be completed, something Kling estimates could be in 2025.