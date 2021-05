HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A portion of northbound Memorial Parkway was closed late Tuesday morning and traffic was being diverted onto a side road after an accident.

In a Nixle alert sent just before noon Tuesday, Huntsville Police said the Parkway was closed at Hollow Road and northbound traffic was being diverted east on to Hollow Road, then north on Meridian Street back to the Parkway.

Huntsville Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible and the road was reopened just before 1 p.m.