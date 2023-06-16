HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A road project years in the making is finally coming to fruition, and while much needed, is expected to create traffic delays in north Huntsville for nearly three years.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says construction is slated to begin the week of June 19 and is considered to be a multi-year project as an overpass is added to the area of Mastin Lake and U.S. 231-431.

Officials say the $34 million extension to the North Memorial Parkway expressway will continue to just south of Winchester Road.

Contractor Rogers Group says the construction will begin by installing temporary barriers along the outer (east) side of the northbound roadway, reducing it to two lanes for northbound traffic from Mastin Lake Road to the Stallworth Road entrance to Alabama A&M University.

Drivers should expect delays and drive with extreme caution in the two-mile work zone while the project is underway.

ALDOT says during the first phase of the project, traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes of the existing highway while the northbound and southbound service roads are constructed.

During the second phase, traffic will be shifted to the newly-constructed service roads while the overpass and mainline are constructed in the center.

Officials say the project could take more than three years to complete.

Previous projects in the area were aimed at relocating utilities, removing structures and clearing in preparation for the project.