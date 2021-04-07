North Huntsville Public Library and Legacy Center opens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Those living in the North Huntsville area have a new amenity to enjoy on Sparkman Drive.

The Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center and North Huntsville Public Library are officially open after a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

The 11-acre campus has not only a 19,000 square foot state-of-the-art library but two playgrounds, walking trails and pickleball courts.

District 1 City Councilman Devyn Keith said this development is the latest of many steps forward for North Huntsville.

“Northwest Huntsville is the new Northwest Huntsville. These investments are from multiple agencies, private and public, so to see the city of Huntsville to come in and invest, and the people around it to invest as well, it’s exciting and overwhelming,” Councilman Keith said.

The legacy center namesake is the late Dr. Robert Shurney; a trailblazer in the African American community.

The NASA engineer is known for his contributions to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and many of his family members were at the ribbon-cutting to honor the legacy he’s left behind.